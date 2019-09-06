Man catches stranger's phone while riding roller coaster

article

Samuel Kempf has become an instant social media legend.

A video has gone viral of Kemp showing off his cat-like reflexes by catching a stranger's cellphone while riding a roller coaster in Spain.

Kempf, who is from New Zealand, was at the PortAventura World theme park last month and decided to take a ride on the Shambhala roller coaster.

While on the 80-mph ride, the camera on board captured the moment Kempt caught another riders cellphone barehanded. He returned the phone to its owner when the ride was over.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf told 1NewsNow.