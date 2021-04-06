Man viciously beaten and robbed in Manhattan subway station

A man is recovering after he was attacked from behind while purchasing a subway fare card in Midtown Manhattan.

The 50-year-old man was standing in front of a token booth at the 7th Avenue and West 34th Street Station when the suspect approached him from behind and repeatedly punched him in the face and kicked him. The assailant stole the man's phone and wallet, which had $700 in cash.

The suspect, identified by police as Ronald Bailey, took off from the station. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

The NYPD is searching for Bailey following the assault on Sunday at about 3:20 p.m.

Bailey is described as 52-years-old, with a white beard, approximately 6'2" tall, weighing 190 lbs., with short salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue Yankees baseball cap, a surgical mask, brown work boots and blue jeans.