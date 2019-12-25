Man brutally beaten in $1 Christmas Eve robbery in the Bronx

Surveillance video shows a group of muggers punching, kicking and stomping on a 60-year-old man in the Bronx early Tuesday, in an attack that left the victim critically injured.

The suspects, who remained at large on Christmas day, got only one dollar from the victim, according to the NYPD.

The crime happened about 1:25 a.m. in front of 3273 Third Ave. in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, authorities said.

One of the suspects was captured on video picking up a nearby trash can with the apparent intention of striking the victim with it.

The beating began when the victim and a 29-year-old man walking with him were approached by the group, which demanded their property.

After grabbing the $1 the thugs ran westbound on E. 154th St.

EMS transported the 60-year-old man to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The 29-year-old also was attacked but declined medical attention.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Police say that all callers can remain anonymous.