Man breaks into Brooklyn apartment and rapes woman

Police in New York were on the hunt for a man wanted for raping a woman in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday inside a residential apartment building in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Police say the rapist broke a basement window in the building in the area of Central Avenue and Madison Street and went inside.

The 22-year-old woman who lives in the apartment was awakened by the noise and confronted the man.

He forced her to the bedroom and raped her, according to police.

He then took her phone and wallet that contained $65 and her credit cards.

EMS took the victim Interfaith Hospital, where she was treated and released.



The man wanted by the NYPD is described as a black, in his mid-20s, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with a thin build and a full beard. Police released photos of the suspect.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a light blue crocheted cap.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.