Man beaten inside NYC McDonald's during robbery

The NYPD wants to find the suspect who violently assaulted a man inside a Manhattan McDonald's before taking off with his phone and wallet.

On Monday at 7:42 a.m. the 53-year-old victim was attempting to place an order at a kiosk at the store on 7th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood when the suspect punched him in the face and demanded his wallet, according to police.

The attacker also knocked the man to the ground and continued to punch and kick him as people looked on.

Video of the assault was shared by police as were pictures of the suspect inside Penn Station after the incident.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and was listed in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Police described the suspect as having a medium complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue The North Face jacket with yellow trim, dark blue, gray and white pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.