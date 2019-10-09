Man attempts to lure boy into vehicle

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who tried to lure a boy into his vehicle in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 8:40 a.m. in front of 190 West Tremont Avenue.

The 10-year-old boy was walking to school when he was approached by the man who engaged him in conversation. He then proceeded to motion to the child to get into his white Scion vehicle, according to police.

The boy refused and ran off. The man fled in an unknown direction.

The child reported the incident when he arrived at school.

