Man attempts broad daylight kidnapping of girl in Brooklyn

Police in New York are trying to find a man wanted for attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says it happened Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Ave. in Cypress Hills.

A 13-year-old girl was pushing a laundry cart down the sidewalk around 2:20 p.m.

A dark-colored SUV began following her. The driver stopped and got out and approached the girl.

Police say he attempted to grab the laundry cart and tried to convict her several times to come with him.

The girl refused and was able to get away to safety. She was not hurt.

The man returned to his SUV and took off westbound on Pitkin Ave.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would recognize the man. Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline.