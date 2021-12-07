Man attacks store owner who asked him to wear mask

Police in New York were searching for a man who attacked a store owner who asked him to put on a mask or leave the store.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Tuesday. They say the incident took place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, just before 4 p.m. inside of Kaufman Army and Navy Store on West 42 Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The 68-year-old store owner got into the argument with the customer. The customer then started to punch the victim, causing bleeding and swelling to his head.

EMS took the victim to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable condition.

The attacker got away before cops arrived. He is described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, and a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black hooded jacket, red Nike shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

