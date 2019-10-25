Man attacks gym employee with bleach

Police in New York were looking for a man wanted for throwing bleach into the face of a gym employee.

The NYPD says it happened at a Planet Fitness in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

The man walked into the gym and threw the bleach into the face of a 20-year-old who was working at the front desk. The unidentified man then ran away.

The victim was treated at New York Health & Hospitals/Woodhull for burning and irritation to the face.

The incident took place in late September but the police just released security footage of the incident.



Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.