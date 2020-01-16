Man assaults woman with scooter in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a scooter in Brooklyn on January 11.

According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. near Bridge Street and Fulton Street, the suspect struck the 44-year-old victim on the head repeatedly with a two-wheeled scooter. Police say the attack was unprovoked and that the suspect fled the scene on foot east on Fulton Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard, and was last seen wearing black gloves, a black jacket, brown pants and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

