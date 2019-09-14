Man arrested with sword at Empire State Building

A 35-year-old man was arrested after bringing a sword inside of a cane to the 79th floor of the Empire State Building on Friday.

The man, described as emotional disturbed by police, allegedly took out the sword around 4:30 p.m. on the floor that houses the observation deck. He was reportedly swinging the sword around and then held it to his chest.

Police confronted the suspect and he surrendered without incident. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation. The NYPD released video showing the shirtless man laying on the floor as police surrounded him.

No one was injured in the incident. No charges were immediately filed in connection with the incident.