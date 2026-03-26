Man arrested, 69-year-old victim ID'd in Upper East Side hit-and-run

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The Brief Espina Bundley, 69, of Queens, was fatally struck while crossing Second Avenue on the Upper East Side early Wednesday. Police say the driver, operating a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, hit her and fled the scene. A 43-year-old Queens man has been arrested and charged, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.



The woman who was killed in the hit-and-run crash on the Upper East Side on Wednesday has been identified, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death, police said.

What we know:

Espina Bundley, 69, of Queens, was crossing Second Avenue in the north crosswalk at East 57th Street around 4:28 a.m. when she was struck by a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound in the right lane, according to the NYPD.

EMS transported Bundley to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Man arrested and charged

Following an investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, officers arrested Bryan Alexis Guashpa Rumipamba, a 43-year-old Queens man, on Wednesday at 10:18 a.m.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.