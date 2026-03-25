Woman, 69, killed in Upper East Side hit-and-run
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NEW YORK - A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Wednesday, police said.
What we know:
The 69-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 4:28 a.m. at East 57th Street and Second Avenue, according to the NYPD.
What we don't know:
The driver fled, and no description of the vehicle was immediately available.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.