Woman, 69, killed in Upper East Side hit-and-run

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The Brief A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side early Wednesday. She was struck around 4:28 a.m. at East 57th Street and Second Avenue; the driver fled. The victim was pronounced dead and the investigation remains ongoing.



A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Wednesday, police said.

What we know:

The 69-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 4:28 a.m. at East 57th Street and Second Avenue, according to the NYPD.

What we don't know:

The driver fled, and no description of the vehicle was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.