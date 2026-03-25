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Woman, 69, killed in Upper East Side hit-and-run

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Published  March 25, 2026 10:04am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side early Wednesday.
    • She was struck around 4:28 a.m. at East 57th Street and Second Avenue; the driver fled.
    • The victim was pronounced dead and the investigation remains ongoing.

NEW YORK - A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side early Wednesday, police said.

What we know:

The 69-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 4:28 a.m. at East 57th Street and Second Avenue, according to the NYPD.

What we don't know:

The driver fled, and no description of the vehicle was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

Crime and Public Safety