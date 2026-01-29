Man arrested after ramming car into Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters

The Brief A man is in custody after repeatedly ramming a car into the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Crown Heights, an incident the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime. Thousands of people were inside the century-old building at the time for a major Chabad celebration, but no injuries were reported and the bomb squad found no explosives. City leaders condemned the attack and police have increased security at houses of worship across New York as the investigation continues.



A man was arrested after repeatedly ramming his car into the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, an incident the NYPD is now investigating as a possible hate crime.

What we know:

Police remained on the scene Wednesday in Crown Heights as investigators worked to determine a motive.

The suspect is in custody, though charges were still pending as of Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The driver's identity remains unknown.

Mamdani responds

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the crash "deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and the history of the institution to so many in New York and around the world."

He added, "Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable."

What happened at Chabad headquarters?

Police say the suspect drove a gray Honda sedan with New Jersey plates into the rear entrance of the building at least four times around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone video shows the driver slamming into the wooden doors, reversing, and accelerating again, causing visible damage.

The headquarters was packed at the time, with thousands of people inside for a major Chabad gathering. Rabbi Avi Winner, director of marketing for Chabad World Headquarters, said Lubavitchers from around the world had gathered to mark the 75th anniversary of the installation of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson as leader of the movement.

Tisch said officers quickly ordered the driver out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest without incident. Authorities say the suspect claimed the crash was accidental and that he was trying to park. His name has not been released.

The NYPD bomb squad responded to the scene and conducted a full sweep of the vehicle. No explosive devices were found, and the car was later towed away early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

About the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters

The sprawling, century-old building in Crown Heights serves as the global home base and spiritual nexus of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which says it operates more than 5,000 centers in over 100 countries.

Replicas of the iconic headquarters have been built around the world, including in Jerusalem and near Tel Aviv.

The Brooklyn headquarters is a hub of activity around the clock.

What led up to the arrest

Initial reports Wednesday night stated that a car had crashed into the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the vehicle lodged against a lower entrance door of the building, according to police.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman posted about the incident on X around 9:10 p.m., saying the synagogue had been evacuated as a precaution while police investigated.

What's next:

Police Commissioner Tisch said the NYPD has stepped up security at houses of worship across the city.

"You will see an enhanced uniformed presence, specialized patrols, counterterrorism resources and bomb squad deployment where appropriate," she said.

Detectives continue to review surveillance video and other evidence as they determine whether hate crime charges are warranted. Authorities say additional information, including formal charges, is expected to be released later today.