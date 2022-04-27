Man arrested in Manhattan infant's death

article

The NYPD has arrested a Manhattan man in connection with the death of a newborn girl.

Ceferino Sanchez, 34, of Madison St. in Lower Manhattan is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 4-month-old Cairo Sanchez-Dixon.

Police were called to NYU Hospital on Monday. The baby had been taken by the family to the hospital unconscious and unresponsive with head wounds. She died at the hospital.

Police said that she sustained the injured inside their home in the Vladeck Houses.

Sanchez was arrested and charged in connection with the death. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The NYPD did not release any additional details in the case.