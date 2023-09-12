Man arrested in Hempstead after alleged stabbing of elderly woman

Police in Hempstead have arrested a man accused of stabbing an elderly woman.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Monday on Greenwich Street.

Detectives say 32-year-old Teron Ringgold was involved in a verbal argument with an 88-year-old woman before stabbing her multiple times with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Ringgold has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday at the First District Court in Hempstead.