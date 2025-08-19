Man arrested for fake bomb made of cardboard found in Times Square

The Brief A suspicious package outside the NYPD’s Times Square facility was deemed a hoax device, police said. The package, wrapped in cardboard, paper, and tape, prompted a bomb squad response and froze pedestrian zones. Police arrested 26-year-old Desean Maryat of the Bronx, charging him with reckless endangerment, false bomb placement, and making terrorist threats.



A Bronx man has been arrested after a suspicious package sparked a major police response outside the NYPD’s Times Square facility Monday morning.

Members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) respond to reports of suspicious package in Times Square in New York City on August 18, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The backstory:

Around 10:32 a.m., officers received a 911 call about a suspicious package at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Pedestrian zones were quickly frozen as the Emergency Service Unit and bomb squad responded.

Members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) respond to reports of suspicious package in Times Square in New York City on August 18, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The package, found at the entrance of the NYPD facility, was later deemed non-hazardous.

Police said it was a hoax device wrapped in cardboard, paper, and tape.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Desean Maryat of the Bronx, was taken into custody.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, placing a false bomb, making terrorist threats, making a threat of mass harm, and disorderly conduct.

The area has since reopened and normal activity has resumed in Times Square.