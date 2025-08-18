Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious package at Times Square deemed non-hazardous, police say

Updated  August 18, 2025 12:07pm EDT
NEW YORK - A suspicious package that prompted a heavy police response outside the NYPD’s Times Square facility Tuesday morning has been deemed non-hazardous, according to officials.

What we know:

Police said a 911 call came in around 10:32 a.m. reporting the package at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. 

The Emergency Service Unit and bomb squad responded, and pedestrian zones in the area were frozen as a precaution.

As of 11:53 a.m., officials confirmed the item was not dangerous. Streets have since reopened, and the investigation is closed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

