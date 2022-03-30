Man arrested for 9-year-old girl's murder in Trenton

article

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was shot when fights broke out in the courtyard of an apartment complex in New Jersey’s capital city.

Isiah Roberts, 19, of Trenton, also faces two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

According to the prosecutor's office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Kingsbury Square area.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Authorities say patrol units responded to the area for reports of a shooting and fights breaking out amongst a large group.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd in a low-rise courtyard and the nine-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to authorities, the child was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center then the Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported in the incident, police say.