Man arrested in deadly Christmas Day stabbing of CVS employee in Suffolk County

The Brief Suffolk County police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old CVS employee in Lindenhurst. The victim was stabbed inside the store on Christmas Day and later died at a hospital. The suspect is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.



Suffolk County police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of a young employee inside a CVS store in Lindenhurst on Christmas Day.

What we know:

According to police, Homicide Squad detectives arrested John Pilaccio, 43, of 59 Palm Street in Lindenhurst, for the stabbing death of Edeedson Cine, 23, of West Babylon.

The stabbing happened around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25, inside the CVS located at 20 East Montauk Highway.

First Precinct officers responded after a 911 caller reported a stabbing inside the store. When police arrived, they found Cine — an employee at the CVS — suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said the suspect fled the store on foot before being identified and arrested.

Charges and court proceedings

Pilaccio has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Authorities say he is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday, Dec. 27, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police emphasized that a criminal charge is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The investigation

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.