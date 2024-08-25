Man arrested in connection to NYC sneaker reseller murder

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting of a well-known sneaker reseller in New York City, police said.

Jayquan Straker, 35, of Poughkeepsie, was taken into police custody for allegedly killing Javier Osorio-Mejia, 31, of Bayonne, New Jersey.

Straker has been charged with murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Shooting in SoHo

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Greene Street on June 25 in SoHo.

According to police, Osorio-Mejia was shot three times in the right leg. At least one of the bullets pierced his thigh.

Complex Sneakers posted to X that Osorio-Mejia, was a well-known figure in New York City's sneaker culture, selling rare, high-end sneakers to A-list celebrity clientele.

Friends of Osorio-Mejia told FOX 5 NY that he had recently celebrated his birthday and was the father of a 2-year-old baby.

Sources told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that Straker, who's accused of killing Osorio-Mejia, left behind his cash and his brand new Range Rover.

Osorio-Mejia was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

Straker then fled in a black SUV, police said.

NYPD detectives and crime scene investigators spent many hours going over the scene in search of clues. Sources told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers significant ballistic evidence was recovered from the apparent ambush.

Detectives also recovered cash that was left on the ground, along with the victim's trademark lime green Nike sneakers.

"It's my feeling it's not indigenous to a change in SoHo. I mean there's a change citywide in violence. We all know this in all of the boroughs," a witness said.

"I'm just devastated, and I just want everyone to know he was a good person. He wasn't involved in no foul stuff, he was a humble dude, he helped a lot of people," one of Osorio-Mejia's friends said.

The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time.

As detectives continued their work, friends gathered to mourn the loss of a rising businessman and support each other.

"It's a shame it's happening, and we need a change. We need to get rid of the guns. That is the root of the problem," another witness added.