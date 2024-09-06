Man arrested in Canada, charged with plot to carry out mass shooting at Jewish center in Brooklyn

A man has been arrested in Canada in connection with a plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn in support of ISIS, according to federal authorities.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS after he allegedly planned to attack a Jewish center on October 7, 2024. Khan was arrested on September 4 while attempting to cross the U.S.-Canada border.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Khan, who had been residing in Canada, had been communicating with undercover law enforcement officers about his plan to carry out the attack. He reportedly targeted the Jewish community and sought to obtain AR-style rifles, ammunition, and other equipment to carry out the attack.

Khan intended to commit the act on the one-year anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to officials.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the investigative work of the FBI and Canadian law enforcement for preventing the attack, stating, "Jewish communities — like all communities in this country — should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack."

Khan had allegedly boasted that New York City was the "perfect" target because of its large Jewish population, and he had provided detailed plans of the intended attack to undercover agents. He reportedly said the plan could result in the "largest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11."

Khan faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The U.S. Department of Justice is working with Canadian authorities to extradite him to the U.S. for prosecution.