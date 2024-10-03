Man arrested for brutal Upper West Side attack on elderly woman: NYPD

The NYPD says it has made an arrest following a brutal attack on an elderly woman on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Hansel Esparragoza was responsible for the random attack.

On September 13, Esparragoza was allegedly caught on video passing the victim, an 81-year-old woman who was walking a dog, on the sidewalk, before suddenly turning around and punching her in the head, unprovoked.

The woman was knocked unconscious, and bystanders rushed to her aid while Esparragoza walked away.