Man arrested for brutal Upper West Side attack on elderly woman: NYPD

By
Published  October 3, 2024 5:20pm EDT
Upper West Side
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has made an arrest following a brutal attack on an elderly woman on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Hansel Esparragoza was responsible for the random attack.

On September 13, Esparragoza was allegedly caught on video passing the victim, an 81-year-old woman who was walking a dog, on the sidewalk, before suddenly turning around and punching her in the head, unprovoked. 

The woman was knocked unconscious, and bystanders rushed to her aid while Esparragoza walked away. 