Man arrested for Brooklyn LGTBQ bar arson

A man has been arrested in connection to a the shocking arson of a Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar.

According to police, on April 3, John Lhota, 24, of Brooklyn, was caught on a security camera pouring gasoline on the floor of the Rash Bar on Willooughbee Avenue in Bushwick and lighting it on fire, causing an explosion.

Two of the bar's employees, a 25-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman suffered minor burns to their shoulders and on their bodies. Both were taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

"As alleged, Lhota deliberately set fire to a bar and nightclub patronized by members of the LGBTQ+ community, seriously injuring two of its employees, and endangering all present including the tenants of the building as well as the first responders who battled the blaze for approximately one hour," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. "This Office strongly condemns such acts of violence, and will vigorously prosecute this case. The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear of such a dangerous attack."

If convicted, Lhota faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment.

