Man arrested for baseball bat attack on NYC sidewalk quickly released on bail

A man caught on camera brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan is back on the streets after posting $7,500 bail less than a day after his arrest.

The NYPD says the attack happened around 8 a.m. on November 29 on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as Karim Azizi, wearing a black hoodie, pulling an orange baseball bat out of his pants and striking a 47-year-old man in the back of the head.

The victim fell to the ground. The video shows the attacker standing over the victim on the ground and yelling at him.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head as well as bruising. The police report of the incident said the victim also had blood across his face and head and swelling on the back of his head.

EMS took the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD arrested Azizi on Wednesday. He was charged with attempted assault, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says it requested that bail be set at $40,000 cash. The judge set bail at $7,500. Azizi walked out of court hours later after posting the bail.