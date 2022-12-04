Man attacked with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk

The NYPD is seeking the suspect caught on camera attacking a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan.

Police say the attack happened on November 29 on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a black hoodie, pulling a baseball bat out of his pants and striking a 47-year-old man in the back of the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

