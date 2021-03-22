Man arrested after setting off fireworks inside NY Walmart

article

A Connecticut man was arrested on several charges after police say he started setting off fireworks in a Walmart store.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Wilton Walmart in Saratoga County. New York state troopers say Leonardo Miller, 22, of Stratford, Conn. was lighting fireworks in the store's electronics department.

Troopers arrested Miller. He faces several charges including disorderly conduct. He's due back in court in April.

It was unclear why he was setting off the fireworks. No one was hurt in the incident.

