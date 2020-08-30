Man arrested after brazen rape attempt on subway platform

Police say they have arrested the man caught on a shocking video attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

The NYPD says the attack happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning inside of the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station.

A 25-year-old woman was waiting for a Q train when authorities say Jose Reyes pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, and attempted to spread her legs, only stopping when a crowd of bystanders formed and intervened.

"This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed Mr. Reyes' behavior and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident," said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Reyes has a prior arrest history, including incidents in the transit system, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack but refused medical attention.

Harrison said Reyes was found thanks to tips from the public and from a prior mug shot using the department's facial recognition software.

It was unclear whether Reyes had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

With the Associated Press.