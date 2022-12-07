Man allegedly struck employee with company vehicle after resigning from job

A man who resigned from his job allegedly intentionally struck a former employee who was trying to stop him from leaving with a company vehicle, according to Connecticut state police.

State police say an employee, later identified as Jeremy Jordan, 41, of Norwalk, allegedly struck another employee with a company vehicle Monday just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot at a business located on Industrial Park Access Road in Middlefield.

The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The employee told police they had been struck while attempting to prevent Jordan from taking the vehicle. The employee says Jordan had been offered alternate transportation before driving away from the area.

Jordan was contacted by phone and agreed to meet with police at a location in New Canaan. He arrived in the company vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, among other charges.

He was later released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Middletown Superior Court on Dec. 22.