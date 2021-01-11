Man allegedly stabbed Walmart worker over price of milk

article

A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.

The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury, according to various local media reports.

Forty-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, stabbed the cashier in the head with a folding knife after she scanned a gallon of milk and told him the price, police said.

The 19-year-old victim fell to the floor after the attack. She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital for a puncture wound behind her left ear. She told police she did not know the suspect.

Asfir was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Monday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

