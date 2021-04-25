Man, 90, accused of shooting neighbor in Trenton

article

A 90-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested has been in connection to the shooting death of his neighbor on a side street across from police headquarters in New Jersey's capital city, authorities said.

Trenton Police say that Clent Morris, 90, was arrested immediately after the shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that three detectives "were close enough to hear the gunfire" and immediately responded to the scene. They found a woman with gunshot wounds and entered the home to find the 90-year-old man with a wound to his eye, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name wasn't immediately released. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said a handgun was recovered.

Trenton police said it appeared that the suspect and victim "knew each other and have had disputes with each other in the past." Detectives with the Mercer County homicide task force are to bring charges after their investigation has been completed.

With the Associated Press.

Advertisement