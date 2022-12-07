Elderly man attacked while walking in East Village

article

A 69-year-old man was punched and kicked in an attack by two men while he was walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s East Village, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say the victim was walking in front of 404 East 14 St. around 9:50 p.m. last Thursday when one of the men ran up behind and punched him on the right side of his head, causing him to fall face down onto the ground. When the victim tried to get back up, the second man kicked him in the back, causing him to fall down again, police say.

The pair then took off southbound on First Avenue.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, legs, and hands. EMS took him to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in stable condition.

The first attacker is described as a man around 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, with a medium complexion, a thin build, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black watch cap, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers, and a backpack.

The second attacker is described as a man, also around 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, 250 pounds, with a medium complexion, a large build, and a chin strap-style beard. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.