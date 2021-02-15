Man, 65, boy, 6, killed in Queens house fire

article

A 65-year-old man and a six-year-old boy were killed in an overnight house fire in Murray Hill, Queens, said FDNY officials.

The flames erupted at about 1:13 am Monday at 45-54 157 Street. Firefighters found the victims on the first floor of a two-story private residence. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another six-year-old boy was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. He suffered burns to his body, said fire officials.

The victims' identities have not been released. Four other people were hurt including two firefighters. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.