Man, 25, found dead with gunshot wound to head in the Bronx

Updated 13 hours ago
Concourse Village
Man shot in head

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on College Avenue in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.

NEW YORK - A man was found shot dead in front of his apartment building in the Bronx.

The NYPD said it responded to a 911 call Thursday at 12:30 a.m. about a man shot near 1150 College Avenue. The victim, Billy Wynn, had been struck in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in an apartment at 1150 College Avenue.

The shooting did not appear to be related to a string of gang violence in the Concourse Village section of the borough, added cops. 

On Wednesday in the Morris Heights neighborhood, a 45-year-old man was shot in the head and carjacked while driving over the Washington Bridge.  He was expected to survive.

Man shot in head on bridge

Approximately five men on dirt bikes opened fire on a driver on Washington Bridge. He was struck in the head.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Mayoral candidate Eric Adams met with community leaders in Brooklyn Wednesday to discuss how to address the rise in gun violence throughout New York City.

The pair announced new initiatives to try and battle back the wave of violence, including 4,000 summer jobs, more vocational training opportunities, and increased anti-violence outreach predominantly aimed at NYC youth between the ages of 15 and 24.


 