Man, 24-years-old, stabbed to death at New York City migrant processing center at Randall's Island: police

A man was stabbed to death at a migrant processing center on Saturday evening on Randall’s Island in New York City, officials said.

A New York Police Department's public information officer confirmed the lethal stabbing to Fox News Digital.

Police said that law enforcement were called to the processing center for an "assault in progress" at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.

When they arrived, authorities found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest, police confirmed.

A 24-year-old migrant was viciously stabbed to death at Randall's Island in New York City, police confirmed. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Medics rushed the 24-year-old man to the Harlem Hospital Center from the processing center.

Despite medics efforts, the unidentified man succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital.

Randall's Island Park in New York City is an island in the East River, between East Harlem, the South Bronx and Astoria, Queens. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Police took a 26-year-old into custody. No charges have been made.

The identity of the suspect or suspects has not been released.

Responding police personnel could be seen inside and outside the facility as the Big Apple prepares for its first nor'easter of the season.

According to city data, since last spring, more than 157,600 migrants have arrived in New York City.

In August 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Randall's Island as a new tax-payer funded tent city for illegal migrants.

The illegal-migrant haven has a capacity for 57,000 migrants .

New York City has more than 50,000 migrants in its shelter system in what has become one of the most publicized migrant crises on the East Coast.

Adams recently said that the sanctuary city has "run out of room" for new migrants and even called a "state of emergency" in the city to battle the crisis.

Mayor Eric Adams' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

