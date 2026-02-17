Mamdani to unveil budget plan as deficit looms: What to know

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present his first preliminary budget Tuesday afternoon as the city faces a $7 billion two-year deficit that must be legally balanced. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $1.5 billion in state aid over two years — including $300 million for youth programs, $60 million for public health and $500 million for shared priorities — leaving about $5.5 billion still to close. Hochul continues to resist raising taxes on the wealthy despite Mamdani’s calls, while fiscal watchdogs urge spending cuts.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to unveil his first preliminary budget Tuesday afternoon, offering New Yorkers a look at how he intends to close the multibillion-dollar deficit.

Mamdani is expected to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. today from City Hall.

NYC budget deficit

What we know:

By law, the city’s budget must be balanced, meaning revenues must meet or exceed spending. But Mamdani faces a steep challenge: a projected $7 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

The backstory:

On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $1.5 billion in state funding to help plug the gap.

The aid, spread over two fiscal years, trims the shortfall — but still leaves roughly $5.5 billion to be closed.

The governor’s funding is not a blank check.

What does Hochul's budget package include?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani address the crowd at an event announcing expansions for free and affordable childcare programs in New York City and across the state of New York, held at the Flatbush Branch YMCA i Expand

According to Hochul, the package includes $300 million for youth programming, $60 million for public health initiatives and $500 million earmarked for "shared priorities" to be determined in future discussions with City Hall.

Political observers say the move signals a rare moment of coordination between Albany and City Hall.

"Many workers are used to fighting between the governor and the mayor," political analyst Chris Coffey says. "What you’re seeing now is a semi-coordinated non-fight to accomplish some of the goals that both the governor and the mayor have."

Why you should care:

For Hochul, the infusion of cash may help blunt pressure from progressive activists pushing to "tax the rich" as she runs for reelection.

For Mamdani, it provides early financial backing for campaign promises and program priorities that most first-term mayors do not typically receive so quickly.

Still, the hardest decisions remain ahead.

Will Mamdani raise taxes?

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official mayoral residence with his w Expand

Dig deeper:

Despite Mamdani’s renewed calls last week in Albany to raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, Hochul has resisted that approach. The mayor is also notably not expected to attend a "Tax the Rich" rally scheduled in Albany next week — a potential sign of political calibration as budget negotiations intensify.

Fiscal watchdogs are urging restraint.

Local perspective:

The president of the Citizens Budget Commission warned that raising taxes could risk driving away businesses and high-income earners who help fund essential services such as schools, policing and sanitation.

Instead, the group is calling on the administration to dig into agency spending and identify areas that are not improving New Yorkers’ lives.

Tuesday’s budget proposal will provide the first formal blueprint of how Mamdani plans to reconcile his progressive campaign platform with the fiscal realities of governing the nation’s largest city.

Other news:

In other City Hall news, Mamdani appointed Christina Farrell as the city’s new emergency management commissioner. A 26-year veteran of the agency, Farrell most recently served as first deputy commissioner under Zach Iskell.

Her appointment places an experienced hand in charge of emergency planning, response and recovery — a critical role in a city vulnerable to everything from extreme weather to security threats.

All eyes now turn to City Hall, where Mamdani’s budget rollout will begin to define not just his spending priorities, but the tone of his relationship with Albany — and how he plans to navigate the financial and political crosscurrents ahead.