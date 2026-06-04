Mamdani, Trump both expected to attend Knicks Game 3: 'I'll be in a different section'

The Brief Both New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Mamdani confirmed his plans to support the team but noted he would be sitting "in a very different section" than Trump. The mayor also sidestepped questions about a formal meeting with the president.



New York City is buzzing as the Knicks prepare to host their first NBA Finals game in 27 years, drawing a star-studded crowd that includes two prominent political figures.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are both expected to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Mamdani confirmed he would be at the Garden to support the Knick, noting that he would be sitting "in a very different section" from Trump.

The mayor also sidestepped questions regarding whether he plans to formally meet with the president while he is in town.

"We look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited about the Knicks to have that chance to win a championship," Mamdani said before moving onto the next question.

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Dig deeper:

News of Trump's attendance at Game 3 was first reported by the New York Post on Wednesday.

According to the report, the president is making a hometown appearance to witness the Knicks’ long-awaited bid for a championship.

Trump reportedly planned to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Knicks secured their trip to the finals with a four-game sweep.

"I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly," Trump told The Post on May 27.