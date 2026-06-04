Expand / Collapse search

Mamdani, Trump both expected to attend Knicks Game 3: 'I'll be in a different section'

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 4, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks won game 1 of the NBA finals, beating the San Antonio Spurs with a score of 105-95.

The Brief

    • Both New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
    • Mamdani confirmed his plans to support the team but noted he would be sitting "in a very different section" than Trump.
    • The mayor also sidestepped questions about a formal meeting with the president.

NEW YORK CITY - New York City is buzzing as the Knicks prepare to host their first NBA Finals game in 27 years, drawing a star-studded crowd that includes two prominent political figures.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are both expected to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Mamdani confirmed he would be at the Garden to support the Knick, noting that he would be sitting "in a very different section" from Trump.

The mayor also sidestepped questions regarding whether he plans to formally meet with the president while he is in town.

"We look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited about the Knicks to have that chance to win a championship," Mamdani said before moving onto the next question.

Related

Trump says he plans to attend Knicks NBA Finals game
article

Trump says he plans to attend Knicks NBA Finals game

Trump has long maintained ties to New York sports and has attended several major sporting events during his political career, including UFC fights, college football games and professional boxing matches.

Trump at MSG

Dig deeper:

News of Trump's attendance at Game 3 was first reported by the New York Post on Wednesday. 

According to the report, the president is making a hometown appearance to witness the Knicks’ long-awaited bid for a championship.

Trump reportedly planned to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Knicks secured their trip to the finals with a four-game sweep.

"I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly," Trump told The Post on May 27. 

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the New York Post and Mamdani's remarks during a press conference on Thursday.

New York KnicksNew York City