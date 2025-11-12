Mamdani set to meet with NYPD Commissioner Tisch

The Brief New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's team has confirmed he will be meeting with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch in the coming weeks. Mamdani has repeatedly expressed his desire to retain Tisch, but has yet to specify whether she accepted the job. "I look forward to having conversations with her on that very subject," he said at a press conference last week.



New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's team has confirmed he will be meeting with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch in the coming weeks.

Mamdani meeting with Tisch

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that the city's future mayor will meet with the NYPD commissioner soon.

Mamdani has repeatedly expressed his desire to retain Tisch, but has yet to specify whether she accepted the job.

"I look forward to having conversations with her on that very subject," he said at a press conference last week.

More on Mamdani's transition team

Dig deeper:

The mayor-elect announced the members of his all-female transition team that same day. Members of the team include former first deputy mayor Maria Torres-Springer, who resigned under current Mayor Eric Adams, as well as former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Grace Bonilla, Melanie Hartzog and Elana Leopold.