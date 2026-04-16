Mamdani speaks out on violent arrest caught on camera

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to a viral video showing NYPD detectives using force during a mistaken identity arrest at a Brooklyn liquor store. The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of police conduct and use-of-force practices. Mamdani said the video was "incredibly disturbing" and "unacceptable," and confirmed the detectives involved have been put on modified duty while the investigation is still ongoing.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded to a viral video showing NYPD detectives using force during what officials now say was a mistaken identity arrest inside a Brooklyn liquor store.

The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of police conduct and use-of-force practices.

Arrest caught on camera

The backstory:

The video, recorded earlier this week inside the store, appears to show two Brooklyn North narcotics detectives punching and kicking a man identified as Timothy Brown during a drug enforcement operation. Brown is seen being forced into a shelf of glass bottles before being dragged toward the store’s entrance as an officer repeatedly tells him to stop resisting.

A woman recording the incident can be heard questioning the officers, asking why force is being used. Police officers in the video can also be heard ordering Brown to "roll over" and "put your hands behind your back."

According to the NYPD, the detectives were conducting a drug sweep in response to community complaints about narcotics activity. The department says undercover officers had recently purchased crack cocaine from a suspect and were given a description of another individual who ultimately matched Brown.

Officials now acknowledge that Brown was not the intended suspect.

What they're saying:

Mamdani called the video "incredibly disturbing" and "unacceptable," in a statement, and confirmed that the detectives involved have been placed on modified duty while the investigation continues.

The mayor added that updates will be released to the public as they become available.

What's next:

Brown is now being represented by a civil rights organization, which is working to secure legal counsel, according to FOX 5 NY reporting. His legal team is expected to speak publicly in the coming days.

The investigation remains ongoing.