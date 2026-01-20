Mamdani and Sanders back nurses as NYC strike enters second week

The Brief NYC’s largest nurses strike has entered its second week, with negotiations stalled and thousands of nurses still off the job. NewYork-Presbyterian says hospitals remain open and running smoothly, rejecting union demands it calls unrealistic and pushing back on claims of benefit cuts. Political pressure is growing, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani urging a swift deal and Sen. Bernie Sanders joining nurses on the picket line.



New York City’s largest nurses strike in history continued into its second week Monday, with negotiations stalled and hospital systems pushing back on union demands as thousands of nurses remain off the job.

What we know:

As the strike drags on, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders joined striking nurses on the picket lines outside Mount Sinai West, standing with them in freezing temperatures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to nurses from Mount Sinai West striking outside the hospital on January 20, 2026 in New York City. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined striking nurses with the New Y Expand

What they're saying:

Sanders criticized hospital systems, accusing the health care industry of prioritizing profits over workers and patients.

"The people are sick and tired of the greed in the health care industry," Sanders said. "And today we say to those hospitals, sit down and negotiate a decent contract."

Mamdani also called on both sides to return to negotiations, urging hospital leaders and union officials to reach an agreement quickly.

"This dispute needs to be resolved swiftly and reasonably," Mamdani said, calling for renewed talks to end the strike.

The backstory:

The strike began last Monday when an estimated 15,000 nurses walked out at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian systems. Despite mediation efforts, no agreement has been reached.

What are the hospitals saying?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrive to speak to nurses from Mount Sinai West striking outside the hospital on January 20, 2026 in New York City. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Mayor Zohran Mamda Expand

The other side:

In a new statement, NewYork-Presbyterian said all of its hospitals and emergency rooms remain open and are operating smoothly, even amid seasonally high emergency room volumes. The hospital system said it continues to accept new patients and provide care ranging from routine services to childbirth, complex surgeries and transplants.

The hospital credited extensive pre-planning and the use of temporary travel nurses for maintaining operations during the strike.

"Our operational capacity is strong," the hospital said.

Pay and benefits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: A view of the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ambulance entrance during the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 318,000 lives with ove Expand

NewYork-Presbyterian also pushed back on the union’s demands, particularly on pay and benefits. The hospital said its nurses are among the highest paid in the city, with an average annual compensation of $163,000 and average total compensation of about $233,000, including benefits. The hospital described the union’s proposal for roughly 25% wage increases over three years as unrealistic.

Dig deeper:

The hospital denied claims that it is trying to cut health benefits, saying it has proposed maintaining current employer-funded health plans, which it described as among the best in the nation.

On staffing and workplace safety, NewYork-Presbyterian said it has hired more than 400 new nurses since Dec. 2022 and continues to implement additional training, protocols and safety measures.

Mount Sinai Hospital

Hospital leaders also cited broader financial pressures on the health care system, including federal Medicaid cuts, rising costs and concerns about how any agreement could impact smaller safety-net hospitals across the state.

What's next:

Union leaders with the New York State Nurses Association say nurses are striking over pay, staffing levels, fully funded health benefits and protections from workplace violence. They dispute hospital claims that their demands are unreasonable.

As the strike continues, political leaders have weighed in calling on both sides to return to the bargaining table and reach a swift and reasonable deal.

With negotiations stalled, and no new talks scheduled, it remains unclear how long the strike will continue.