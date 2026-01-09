Ms. Rachel joins Mamdani to promote free child care for 2-year-olds

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined YouTube star Ms. Rachel at a Lower Manhattan pre-K, singing with students while highlighting the city’s plan to launch free child care for 2-year-olds through the new 2-Care program. The announcement comes as federal child care funding faces uncertainty, after the Trump administration tightened oversight of the $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund, raising concerns for providers and families who rely on subsidies. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state-city partnership would expand access and lower costs, starting 2-Care in high-need neighborhoods by 2026, strengthening 3K, and aiming to make child care more affordable for nearly 100,000 additional children statewide



Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent Friday morning singing with preschoolers alongside YouTube star Ms. Rachel, spotlighting a major push to expand free child care in New York City as federal funding faces new uncertainty.

"Giving makes us so happy — and giving child care makes everyone really happy in the city." — Ms. Rachel, YouTube personality

What we know:

TODAY -- Pictured: Ms. Rachel on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Mamdani and Ms. Rachel (Rachel Griffin Accurso), visited the District 2 3K/Pre-K Center on Washington Street, where they led a classroom of young children in renditions of "The Wheels on the Bus" and "If You’re Happy and You Know It."

Ms. Rachel, known for her language-development videos for toddlers, has built a massive online following, with about 18 million subscribers and more than 13 billion views on YouTube.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rachel Griffin Accurso attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

What they're saying:

After the singalong, the mayor spoke with the children about emotions, telling them he felt happy following Thursday’s announcement that New York City will move forward with universal child care for 2-year-olds.

Why was Ms. Rachel in NYC?

The backstory:

The visit came as child care providers nationwide raise concerns over a federal funding freeze tied to the Trump administration’s tightening of oversight on the $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund, a key program that helps subsidize care for low-income families.

The fund supports about 1.4 million children across the country, including tens of thousands in New York.

Federal officials have cited allegations of fraud, without providing specifics, and now require states to submit additional documentation before receiving funds — a move advocates say could delay payments and destabilize child care programs.

Featured article

NY childcare

Against that backdrop, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced a sweeping statewide investment aimed at expanding access to affordable child care for children under five. The plan includes a new partnership with Mamdani to launch free child care for 2-year-olds in New York City and strengthen the city’s existing 3K program.

"There’s one thing that every family in New York can agree on — the cost of child care is simply too high," Hochul said in a statement.

What is the ‘2-Care’ program?

Stopping the traffic in New York City as pre schoolers cross the road with their supervisors on 42nd Street outside Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York, USA. 30th September 2014. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Imag Expand

Under the proposal, New York City would roll out a new "2-Care" program offering free child care for 2-year-olds, starting in high-need neighborhoods as early as 2026 and expanding citywide over four years. The state would fully fund the program’s first two years. Hochul and Mamdani also pledged to stabilize and expand 3K with the goal of reaching universal access.

(GERMANY OUT) November 7, 2013, New York, NY, United States. Toddlers learn to spin records, mix music and play air guitar at Nathalie Elizabeth Weiss's Baby DJ school in Brooklyn. Miss Weiss offers an eight-week program to teach babies hip-hop, and Expand

If fully implemented, the initiative would significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for families in a city where child care expenses often rival rent and access to early childhood programs has varied widely by neighborhood.

Statewide, Hochul’s broader plan would provide affordable child care to nearly 100,000 additional children by:

Guaranteeing pre-K access for all 4-year-olds by the 2028–29 school year

Increasing funding for pre-K seats to at least $10,000 per child

Expanding child care subsidies, with most eligible families paying no more than $15 per week

Raising income eligibility to about $114,000 for a family of four

The proposal also includes creating a new Office of Child Care and Early Education, piloting community-based care programs outside New York City, expanding the early childhood workforce, and increasing the child and dependent care tax credit.

Mamdani said the state-city partnership could reshape how government supports working families, even as officials acknowledge that uncertainty around federal funding could complicate long-term implementation.