Here's why Mamdani says he won't attend NYC's Israel Day Parade

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he will not attend Sunday's Israel Day on Fifth parade, making him the first New York City mayor in more than 60 years to skip the event, and said he is honoring a campaign pledge while maintaining his criticism of the Israeli government. Despite not attending the parade, Mamdani said he remains responsible for the safety and security of all New Yorkers and will support city efforts to ensure the event is held safely. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is serving as this year's grand marshal, said the NYPD will deploy the largest security operation in the parade's history, including increased counterterrorism resources, additional officers and extensive screening measures, although there are no known specific or credible threats.



New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that he will not attend New York City's annual Israel Day on Fifth parade this weekend, becoming the first mayor in more than 60 years to skip the event.

What we know:

Speaking alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a news conference on parade security preparations, Mamdani said his decision is consistent with a pledge he made while campaigning for mayor.

Police will be on high alert at Sunday's Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said.

Mamdani, who has described himself as pro-Palestinian and has accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza, said his absence from Sunday's parade will not affect the city's commitment to ensuring the event's safety.

"I also said on that same campaign that I would have a responsibility as the mayor of the city to ensure the safety and security of each and every New Yorker," he said.

War in Gaza

This picture taken from Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli military vehicles exiting Gaza on March 7, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The parade comes amid heightened tensions tied to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and growing concerns about antisemitism in New York City. The event has traditionally drawn elected officials from both major political parties and has long been viewed as a show of solidarity with Israel.

The other side:

Tisch, who is Jewish and is serving as this year's grand marshal, highlighted the distinction between her views and those of the mayor while discussing preparations for the event.

"I'm incredibly proud to walk up Fifth Avenue with you and members of the NYPD Shomrim Society this Sunday," Tisch said.

The commissioner said the NYPD will deploy the largest security operation in the parade's history, despite there being no known specific or credible threats.

"New Yorkers will see the most extensive security plan that the NYPD has ever put together for the Salute to Israel parade, including the largest number of officers ever assigned to that detail," Tisch said.

NYC security plan

NYPD vehicle

The security plan includes increased police presence along the parade route, counterterrorism teams, heavy weapons units, extensive camera coverage and screening of spectators, vendors, participants and members of the media, according to the NYPD.

Who will attend the Israel Day Parade this year?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and former Mayor Eric Adams are expected to attend Sunday's parade.

Asked whether she had concerns about the mayor's decision not to participate, Tisch said, "It's the mayor's decision not to march, and it's my decision to march proudly."

She added that authorities will not tolerate disruptions and warned that anyone who enters the parade route without authorization will be arrested.

Israel Day Parade 2026

The Israel Day Parade will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, traveling along Fifth Avenue from 62nd Street to 74th Street.

This year's parade will commemorate Israel's 78th anniversary with the theme "Proud Americans, Proud Zionists."

Watch live

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Marchers carry flyers bearing photos of Israelis held hostage in Gaza at the Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2025 in New York City. The event, which drew political notables New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Yor Expand

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will be streaming the parade live on FOX LOCAL from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.