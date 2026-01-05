Mamdani appoints 3 judges, retains 9 others

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced three new judicial appointments Monday. Judges Cary Fischer, Natalie Barros and Andrés Casas are the new appointees, subject to a public hearing for official appointment later this month. Mamdani also announced nine judicial reappointments to both criminal and family courts.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced three new judicial appointments Monday, emphasizing his stated commitment to accountability and fairness in New York’s justice system in a press release.

Judicial appointments announced

What we know:

Judges Cary Fischer, Natalie Barros and Andrés Casas are the new appointees, subject to a public hearing for official appointment later this month.

What they're saying:

"New Yorkers deserve a justice system that delivers accountability, safety and fairness across the five boroughs," Mamdani said in a statement. "I am proud to announce these judicial appointments, whose depth of experience and commitment to impartiality will strengthen our courts and restore public trust."

The backstory:

Judge Cary Fischer has a background with the Bronx and Kings County District Attorney’s Offices, while Judge Natalie Barros and Judge Andrés Casas have extensive experience within the New York State Unified Court System, the press release states.

Dig deeper:

Mamdani also announced nine judicial reappointments to both criminal and family courts on Monday.

The reappointed judges include Steven Hornstein, Althea Drysdale, Joshua Glick, Jerry Iannece, Nancy Carrington, Michael Hartofilis and David Goodwin in criminal court. Gayle Roberts and Lauren Norton-Lerner were reappointed to family court. These judges have served in various capacities, from criminal defense to family law, the press release states.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific roles or changes in responsibilities for the reappointed judges have not been disclosed. The public hearing in January will provide further insights into the new appointees' roles, per Mamdani's press team.