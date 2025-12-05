Expand / Collapse search

Mamdani plans to end NYC homeless encampment sweeps, despite Adams' protests

By
Published  December 5, 2025 3:18pm EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Adams and Mayor-elect Mamdani clash as new executive orders spark tension

Adams and Mayor-elect Mamdani clash as new executive orders spark tension

Tension between Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zoran Mamdani continues to build, even after their sit-down at Gracie Mansion. Adams signed two new executive orders—one blocking city investments that discriminate against Israel, and another allowing police to set protest zones around houses of worship—moves that directly conflict with Mamdani’s views. As the incoming mayor pushes plans to freeze rents and end homeless encampment sweeps, both leaders appear to be charting sharply different paths for the city. FOX 5 NY’s Robert Moses reports.

The Brief

    • Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani plans to bring an end to homeless encampment sweeps in New York City, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.
    • Mayor Eric Adams announced in 2022 that his administration would make homeless encampment sweeps a "priority" for his administration.
    • Adams said in a post on X that the end of the encampment sweeps would "harm residents."

NEW YORK - Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani plans to bring an end to homeless encampment sweeps in New York City, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.

Homeless encampment sweeps

What we know:

Mayor Eric Adams announced in 2022 that his administration would make homeless encampment sweeps a "priority" for his administration.

Incoming mayor Mamdani told reporters that he plans to end the process of dismantling the makeshift encampments across the city.

"If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success," Mamdani said, in regard to the current policy.

Mamdani's plan is to hone in on providing homeless people with resources that can help them secure housing.

Politics Unusual: Zohran Mamdani on housing, education, endorsements; ballot proposition 6

Politics Unusual: Zohran Mamdani on housing, education, endorsements; ballot proposition 6

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay interviews Democratic nominee for New York City's mayoral race Zohran Mamdani. The two discuss the candidate's plans to address affordability and education in the city, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' endorsement of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Also, a roundtable discussion about ballot proposition 6.

What they're saying:

Adams said in a post on X that the end of the encampment sweeps would "harm residents."

Dig deeper:

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a report in 2023 that found only three of more than 2,300 homeless New Yorkers swept up in encampment crackdowns between March 2022 and November 2022 ultimately secured permanent housing.

The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post and a social media post from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

New York CityZohran MamdaniPolitics