Mamdani plans to end NYC homeless encampment sweeps, despite Adams' protests

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani plans to bring an end to homeless encampment sweeps in New York City, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.

Homeless encampment sweeps

What we know:

Mayor Eric Adams announced in 2022 that his administration would make homeless encampment sweeps a "priority" for his administration.

Incoming mayor Mamdani told reporters that he plans to end the process of dismantling the makeshift encampments across the city.

"If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success," Mamdani said, in regard to the current policy.

Mamdani's plan is to hone in on providing homeless people with resources that can help them secure housing.

What they're saying:

Adams said in a post on X that the end of the encampment sweeps would "harm residents."

Dig deeper:

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a report in 2023 that found only three of more than 2,300 homeless New Yorkers swept up in encampment crackdowns between March 2022 and November 2022 ultimately secured permanent housing.