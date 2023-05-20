Malibu Barbie pop-up cafe open in NYC for the summer

Who knew Malibu had skyscrapers, yellow cabs, and chopped cheese? It doesn't.

Thanks to Barbie, Malibu is coming to NYC.

From now until Sept. 15, enjoy an all-day brunch menu made by Chef Becky Brown (Master Chef Finalist), gorgeous cocktails and photo-worthy backdrops at the Malibu Barbie Cafe on 19 Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan near the seaport.

The entire café is filled will tons of pink and feels like a real-life Barbie house, where you can hang with Ken, Midge and Skipper.

Mattel's Malibu Barbie first debuted in 1971, so the café pays homage to over five decades of success.

Soak up the beach vibes and retro glam in the trendy new café with an iconic life-size Barbie Box.

The menu features an array of brunch favorites with a Barbie-inspired twist.

Featured Menu Items

Beach Burger: Double smash burger, American cheese, grilled onions, secret sauce, brioche bun and Beyond Meat

Candied Bacon: Maple sugar

California Dreamin' Club Sandwich: Shaved marinated chicken breast, avocados, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on multi-grain bread

Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes, honey butter, and maple syrup

Make Waves Avocado Toast: Local sourdough, toasted sesame, arugula, and feta with a fried egg

Think Pink Margarita: Cazadores Blanco and lemon

French "71": Sipsmith, lemon and grapefruit

Beach Mojito: Bacardi rum, mint lime and coconut

Each reservation allows full access to the café (90-minute table reservation) and an entrée. Dessert, cocktails and other food items are available for purchase.

Early bird prices range from $39-$49 for adults and $22-$30 for kids.

Barbie fans are encouraged to dress in their best Malibu beach attire and enjoy the 1970s California energy.

For more information or where to make reservations visit bucketlisters.com.