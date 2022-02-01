Major winter storm to spread snow, ice from Texas to Midwest, Northeast starting on eve of Groundhog Day

A major winter storm is brewing from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast, where significant amounts of snow and ice will likely cause widespread travel disruptions and power outages starting Tuesday night.

Frigid arctic air will move into the nation's heartland by Groundhog Day as a cold front sweeps down across the Plains. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will surge northward ahead of the front.

That moisture will overlap with the fresh supply of cold air, setting the stage for an expansive area of snow and ice impacting millions of Americans from the nation's southern border to its northern border.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES EXPECTED FROM CANADIAN BORDER TO GULF OF MEXICO THIS WEEK

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories from parts of New Mexico and Texas northeastward to upstate New York and much of Vermont.

Cities under Winter Storm Warnings include Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago and Cleveland. The Winter Storm Watches include Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin in Texas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Syracuse in New York and Burlington in Vermont.

Various winter weather alerts are in effect from parts of New Mexico and Texas northeastward to upstate New York and much of Vermont. (FOX Weather)

Snow, sleet and/or freezing rain will make driving conditions hazardous in these regions on one or more days this week, so you're advised to postpone or cancel any travel plans along the path of this winter storm. The blast of frigid air following in the storm's wake could cause roads to remain icy even after the precipitation ends.

TEXAS POWER REGULATOR EXPECTS THIS WEEK'S COLD SNAP WILL PUSH DEMAND NEAR LEVELS SEEN DURING 2021 STORM

Here is our current outlook for the storm's timing, followed by the predicted snow and ice amounts. Be sure to download the FOX Weather app for the latest forecast and weather alerts for your exact location, plus the 24/7 livestream.

Storm timing

Tuesday night

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are forecast to turn widespread from the central Rockies and Plains to portions of the Midwest and southern Great Lakes.

Forecast for Tuesday night, Feb. 1, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Wednesday-Wednesday night

On Groundhog Day, snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue from central and southern portions of the Rockies and Plains to parts of the Midwest and southern Great Lakes. The snow could become heavy in some of these areas.

This wintry mess of precipitation might push as far south as western and northern Texas by Wednesday night.

There may even be some snow or ice arriving in the interior Northeast and northern New England on Wednesday night. However, a warmer southerly breeze should allow for mainly rain in southern New England and the mid-Atlantic.

Forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 (Groundhog Day). (FOX Weather)

Thursday-Thursday night

An expansive area of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible from as far south as Central Texas to the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England.

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

On the storm's warm side, a soaking rain is expected for much of the Northeast, including southern New England – at least during the daytime hours.

The cold front will track into the Northeast by Thursday night or Friday morning, which could usher in enough cold air to change the rain over to a period of snow or ice from southern New England to the New York City tri-state area.

Forecast for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (FOX Weather)

This storm should finally exit off the Northeast coast on Friday night, with another blast of frigid air following in its wake this weekend.

How much snow?

At least 6 inches of snow will likely pile up over a large area from the central and southern Rockies and the Central Plains into the Midwest, southern Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England. Some of these areas could see more than a foot of snow.

Cities with the potential to pick up 6-plus inches of snow include St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago (especially south Chicagoland); Indianapolis; Cleveland; Detroit; Buffalo, New York; and Burlington, Vermont.

Light accumulations of snow are possible as far south as northern Texas.

Snow forecast through Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (FOX Weather)

How much ice?

Ice accumulations from freezing rain are possible over an expansive area from North and Central Texas to southern and eastern Oklahoma, the Ozarks, the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys and the interior Northeast.

Ice forecast through Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Ice will accumulate on trees and power lines, and in some locations, it could be heavy enough to cause tree damage and power outages.

HOW MUCH ICE STORM ACCUMULATIONS ARE NEEDED TO KNOCK OUT POWER, DAMAGE TREES?

The highest risk for this disruptive ice appears to be over eastern Oklahoma, the Ozarks and the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys, where one-quarter to one-half inch of ice is possible in some areas.

The threat for disruptive ice capable of tree damage and power outages. (FOX Weather)

