Major train delays at Penn Station due to Amtrak signal issues

Rail commuters are facing a major headache Friday night as NJ Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak are all being affected by ongoing signal and communication problems.

What we know:

New Jersey Transit has 60 minute delays for all trains into and out of Penn Station due to Amtrak signal issues.

Long Island Rail Road experienced delays of up to one hour after suspending service between Jamaica and Penn Station earlier in the evening but is now running on or close to schedule.

Amtrak is reporting delays of up to 90 minutes for trains in and out of Penn Station.

What they're saying:

Officials from all three rail services are citing communication problems as the cause of the disruptions. No specific timeline has been given for when full service will be restored.

What's next:

Commuters should check for updates before heading out. Travelers waiting for someone to arrive at Penn Station should also expect significant delays.