Major subway delays after person struck by train at Grand Central

By
Published  March 27, 2024 4:32pm EDT
NYC Subway
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - A person has been struck by a subway train at the Grand Central-42nd Street station, causing major delays in both directions, according to the MTA.

4, 5, and 6 trains are currently running with severe delays in both directions as emergency teams respond to the incident. 

The 2 and 3 trains are also running with delays after they shared tracks with rerouted 5 trains.

MTA officials recommend riders use the 2 and 3 trains for service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, and for service along Lexington Avenue, consider the N/Q/R/W trains on Broadway and 2nd Avenue.

For service between Manhattan and the Bronx, riders are recommended to take the M125 bus. 

For 4 service in the Bronx, riders are recommended to take nearby B and D trains. 