Major 'ghost gun' bust on Long Island

On his website, Dr. Paul Carey said he prided himself in treating every patient with kindness but what police say was taking place in the basement of the dentist’s home where he practiced - was dangerous and illegal.

"There were 30 guns found in his house," said Nassau County Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "Twenty of those guns were illegal."

Police said Carey had an arsenal of weapons including so-called untraceable "ghost guns," a growing trend on Long Island that anyone can purchase, buy and build.

"We can’t trace ghost guns," Ryder said. "That’s why it’s so important to recognize how dangerous they are."

Investigators say Carey, who pleaded not guilty to charges including criminal possession of a weapon, was allegedly shipping gun parts to his home in Massapequa and assembling them in a machine shop in his basement.

"There’s a lot of children that live in this neighborhood," said one resident. "I think everyone is happier he’s no longer a possible threat."

According to the complaint, Carey’s secretary called police on Wednesday afternoon after she heard her boss, who she said, appeared to be agitated and intoxicated, load a shotgun.

Police also recovered silencers, more than 60 high-capacity magazines, and 3000 rounds of ammo.

"It’s not limited to gang members and drug dealers in this instance it’s a person of some regard in his community," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Officials say Carey who has a criminal record including DWI, reckless endangerment, and losing his pistol license in 2012 for firing rounds in his backyard should’ve never been in possession of any guns.

The judge set the bond at $100k. On the top charge, he faces a max of 25 years in prison. His attorney has no comment.