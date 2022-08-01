Major food brand recalls 53 nutritional and beverage products over potential microbial contamination

Lyons Magnus LLC says it is voluntarily recalling 53 nutritional and beverage products due to concerns of potential microbial contamination.

According to a report from the FDA, published on July 29, the potential microbial contamination comes from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that has been found in a variety of dry foods, including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

.

While Cronobacter illnesses are rare, they can be deadly for infants and for adults with weakened immune systems.

The 53 products being recalled do not include products specifically marketed towards or intended for infants.

Recalled products include items under brand names like Oatly and Premier Protein.

Anyone in possession of these products should either throw them away immediately or take them back to the store for a refund, the FDA says.

Lyons Magnus develops and markets products in the food service industry, according to the company's website.

A list of recalled products can be viewed on the FDA's website.

